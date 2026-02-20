Welcome to Episode One in our series Animals in Literature. This series aims to explore the origins, conventions, and meaning we have found in stories featuring anthropomorphic animals. How the beloved fables and literary masterpieces featuring animals who live and talk as humans do blur the lines between childhood and adulthood while holding up a mirror to all humanity. Joining me today is a returning Plunge favorite, Landon Loftin. In fact, it was Landon's essay, Literary Tributaries: Classical and Romantic Influences in The Wind in the Willows, that prompted this conversation. It was published in the Mythopoeic Society's MYTHLORE, vol. 44, no. 1. It can be found here: https://dc.swosu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3396&context=mythlore Landon Loftin has a BA in Religion and Philosophy from Southwest Baptist University, an MA in Apologetics from Houston Christian University, and a PhD in Humanities from Faulkner University. He is the author of a plethora of academic articles on the writings of authors such as G. K. Chesterton, C. S. Lewis, and Owen Barfield. Additionally, he is co-author of What Barfield Thought: An Introduction to the Work of Owen Barfield, for which he was named co-recipient of the 2023 Award of Excellence by the Barfield Literary Estate. Connect with Landon: Book: https://tinyurl.com/5ee6hr3j Please also check out Seth Lerer's annotated edition of The Wind in the Willows: https://tinyurl.com/2pvzdrfc ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders: Tambika & The Shield of Wisdom ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/2xemfzs9
The Wind in the Willows
Animals in Literature w/Landon Loftin
Feb 20, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
