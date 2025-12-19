Welcome to Episode Thirteen of our series entitled "Tolkien's Greatest Characters. Today's conversation features Dr. Michael Ward, discussing his fantastic essay Peak Middle Earth: Why Mount Doom is not the Climax of The Lord of the Rings, with a bonus discussion on the oft-overlooked Hobbit hero, Fredegar "Fatty" Bolger. Michael Ward is Associate Member of the Faculty of Theology and Religion at the University of Oxford, and Professor of Apologetics at Houston Christian University, Texas. https://anunexpectedjournal.com/peak-middle-earth-why-mount-doom-is-not-the-climax-of-the-lord-of-the-rings/ He is the author of Planet Narnia: The Seven Heavens in the Imagination of C.S. Lewis (Oxford University Press) and After Humanity: A Guide to C.S. Lewis’s The Abolition of Man (Word on Fire Academic). He co-edited The Cambridge Companion to C.S. Lewis (Cambridge University Press) and presented the BBC television documentary The Narnia Code. On the fiftieth anniversary of Lewis’s death, Professor Ward unveiled a permanent national memorial to him in Poets' Corner, Westminster Abbey, London. Dr. Ward's chief claim to fame is that he handed a pair of X-ray spectacles to 007 in the James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/fshytwn4
CORMALLEN (+ Fatty Bolger)
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Michael Ward
Dec 19, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
