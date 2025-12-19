The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

CORMALLEN (+ Fatty Bolger)

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Michael Ward
Dec 19, 2025
Welcome to Episode Thirteen of our series entitled "Tolkien's Greatest Characters. Today's conversation features Dr. Michael Ward, discussing his fantastic essay Peak Middle Earth: Why Mount Doom is not the Climax of The Lord of the Rings, with a bonus discussion on the oft-overlooked Hobbit hero, Fredegar "Fatty" Bolger.

Michael Ward is Associate Member of the Faculty of Theology and Religion at the University of Oxford, and Professor of Apologetics at Houston Christian University, Texas.

https://anunexpectedjournal.com/peak-middle-earth-why-mount-doom-is-not-the-climax-of-the-lord-of-the-rings/

He is the author of Planet Narnia: The Seven Heavens in the Imagination of C.S. Lewis (Oxford University Press) and After Humanity: A Guide to C.S. Lewis’s The Abolition of Man (Word on Fire Academic).

He co-edited The Cambridge Companion to C.S. Lewis (Cambridge University Press) and presented the BBC television documentary The Narnia Code. 

On the fiftieth anniversary of Lewis’s death, Professor Ward unveiled a permanent national memorial to him in Poets' Corner, Westminster Abbey, London. Dr. Ward's chief claim to fame is that he handed a pair of X-ray spectacles to 007 in the James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough.


