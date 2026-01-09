The Plunge with Derek Holser

ELROND

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Chris Skaggs
Jan 09, 2026
Welcome to Episode 14 of our Tolkien's Greatest Characters series. Today's conversation features Chris Skaggs, sharing a host of delightful insights and endearing inspirations found in the life of Elrond.

Chris Skaggs is the Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Soma Games and Soma SoulWorks. Created in 2005, Soma Games fancies itself the “C.S. Lewis of video games” and strives to do the epithet honor by making artistically excellent games for people who may never go to church, but find themselves having fun while pondering eternal things.

https://www.somagames.com/

Soma SoulWorks is the ministry side of Soma’s coin producing teaching and podcasts that seek to reach young adult “creatives” especially those working in arts and entertainment including the Imladris Community of professional game makers who practice The Way.

Chris is an Intel Black Belt recipient and frequent speaker at mobile and game-developer conferences, including GDC (Game Developer Conference), CGDC (Christian Game Developers Conference), Casual Connect, Serious Play, and Intel Innovators Forum.



⸻

