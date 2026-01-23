The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Gimli & Boromir

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Chris Tansey
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Jan 23, 2026
Welcome to Episode Sixteen in our Tolkien's Greatest Characters series. Today's conversation shines the spotlight on two central characters in the Fellowship: Boromir & Gimli. 

My guest, Chris Tansey, shares how each character has inspired him at different points in his life, and offers us a deeper appreciation for literary figures in our lives. 

Chris Tansey is a middle school English teacher on Cape Cod. He loves history, movies, books and pizza. He is married to the wonderful Laura and has a new baby named Sam (partially in honor of Samwise). He has two cats, one of whom he likes.  



⸻

📲 Connect with Derek Holser:
🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser
📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derek Holser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture