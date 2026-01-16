The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

FARAMIR

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Landon Loftin
Derek Holser and Landon Loftin
Jan 16, 2026
Welcome to Episode Fifteen in our series entitled Tolkien's Greatest Characters. Today's conversation features returning guest Landon Loftin, who enlightens us on the earnest, the venerable, the ever-inspiring: Faramir. 

Landon Loftin has a BA in Religion and Philosophy from Southwest Baptist University, an MA in Apologetics from Houston Christian University, and a PhD in Humanities from Faulkner University. 

He is the author of numerous academic articles on the works of authors such as G.K. Chesterton, C.S. Lewis, and Owen Barfield. Additionally, he is the co-author of What Barfield Thought: An Introduction to the Work of Owen Barfield, for which he was named co-recipient of the 2023 Award of Excellence by the Barfield Literary Estate. 

Connect with Landon: https://tinyurl.com/5ee6hr3j


⸻

