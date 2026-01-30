The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

SAURON

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Turner Burnett
Jan 30, 2026
Welcome to Episode Seventeen in our Tolkien's Greatest Characters series. Today's conversation shines the spotlight on the dark lord himself, SAURON. 

Turner Burnett returns for his third appearance on The Plunge. We explore the meaning and nature of evil, Sauron's backstory, the power of the Ring, and the eternal temptation of mortal men.



Turner Burnett is a husband, father, writer, music artist and amateur pie-maker. He spends most of his time day-dreaming about seeing artists partner with God to create meaningful beauty that draws people into the Kingdom of Heaven. A Seattle native, Turner currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where he works at Sony Music in artist development. His favorite color is blue!




