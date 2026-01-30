Welcome to Episode Seventeen in our Tolkien's Greatest Characters series. Today's conversation shines the spotlight on the dark lord himself, SAURON. Turner Burnett returns for his third appearance on The Plunge. We explore the meaning and nature of evil, Sauron's backstory, the power of the Ring, and the eternal temptation of mortal men. Turner Burnett is a husband, father, writer, music artist and amateur pie-maker. He spends most of his time day-dreaming about seeing artists partner with God to create meaningful beauty that draws people into the Kingdom of Heaven. A Seattle native, Turner currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where he works at Sony Music in artist development. His favorite color is blue! ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser New Book! Lightgliders: Tambika & The Shield of Wisdom ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/2xemfzs9
SAURON
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Turner Burnett
Jan 30, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
