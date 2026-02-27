Charlotte's Web, Part 1

Welcome to Episode 2 in our Animals in Literature series. This series aims to explore the origins, conventions, and meanings we find in stories featuring anthropomorphic animals. Joining me today is Elizabeth Hardy for the first in our multi-part conversation about the beloved Charlotte's Web by E.B. White.
Elizabeth is instructor of English at western North Carolina's Mayland Community College. In addition to composition and literature courses, she teaches humanities courses including Myth in Human Culture and Introduction to Film.
To learn more about your life and work, check out her new website: https://www.appalachianinkling.com
Elizabeth's newest book, to be published October 2026, is Appalachia in the Hunger Games: Real-Life Roots of District 12 and reviews Suzanne Collins's depiction of District 12, which draws upon longstanding Appalachian landscapes, industries, and culture, using lived experiences from the region as inspiration for her fictional setting. Elizabeth examines how Susanne Collins adapts features of Appalachian geography and community into speculative fiction, creating an environment that echoes both contemporary and historic Appalachia.
She is the author of Milton, Spenser, and the Chronicles of Narnia: Literary Sources for the C.S. Lewis Novels. (https://www.amazon.com/Milton-Spenser-Chronicles-Narnia-Literary/dp/0786428767)
She also frequently writes literary and popular culture criticism and has contributed to numerous collections focusing on the work of C.S. Lewis and J.K. Rowling, as well as on topics as diverse as The Hunger Games and Star Trek. A popular presenter, she contributes to a variety of programs and podcasts and might be found sharing about 18th century medicinal plants, World War II Victory Gardens, or literary alchemy, depending on the day.
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!