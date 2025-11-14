Welcome to Episode Nine of Tolkien’s Greatest Characters. Joining me for today’s fabulous conversation on the shieldmaiden of Rohan, the ever-inspiring Éowyn, is Holly Ordway. Among the many riveting aspects of this discussion, Holly provides meaningful insight about Tolkien’s deft nuance in character development and his accurate yet noble portrayal of the human condition. We also discuss Éowyn’s heroic moments (seen and unseen) and Éowyn’s love for Aragorn and ultimately, her love for Faramir. Holly Ordway is the Cardinal Francis George Professor of Faith and Culture at the Word on Fire Institute, and Visiting Professor of Apologetics at Houston Christian University. She holds a PhD in English from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a subject editor for the Journal of Inklings Studies. Holly is the author of the award-winning Tolkien’s Modern Reading: Middle-earth Beyond the Middle Ages, and her book Tolkien’s Faith: A Spiritual Biography was released in 2023, the year that marked the 50th anniversary of Tolkien’s death. Check out Tolkien's Faith: A Spiritual Biography: https://tinyurl.com/eh4d6wy3 To learn more about Holly: https://hollyordway.com/ ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
Éowyn
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Holly Ordway
Nov 14, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
