Welcome to Episode Nine of Tolkien's Greatest Characters. Joining me for today's fabulous conversation on the shieldmaiden of Rohan, the ever-inspiring Éowyn, is Holly Ordway. Among the many riveting aspects of this discussion, Holly provides meaningful insight about Tolkien's deft nuance in character development and his accurate yet noble portrayal of the human condition. We also discuss Éowyn's heroic moments (seen and unseen) and Éowyn's love for Aragorn and ultimately, her love for Faramir. Holly Ordway is the Cardinal Francis George Professor of Faith and Culture at the Word on Fire Institute, and Visiting Professor of Apologetics at Houston Christian University. She holds a PhD in English from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a subject editor for the Journal of Inklings Studies. Holly is the author of the award-winning Tolkien's Modern Reading: Middle-earth Beyond the Middle Ages , and her book Tolkien's Faith: A Spiritual Biography was released in 2023, the year that marked the 50th anniversary of Tolkien's death. Check out Tolkien's Faith: A Spiritual Biography : https://tinyurl.com/eh4d6wy3 To learn more about Holly: https://hollyordway.com/