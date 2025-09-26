The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

BILBO BAGGINS

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Thalia Toha
Derek Holser
and
Thalia Toha
Sep 26, 2025
Transcript
Welcome to Episode Three of Tolkien’s Greatest Characters. 

This week’s episode is a lively conversation about Bilbo Baggins, the meaning and nature of place, and the opportunity for everyone to determine where their story ends. We touch on the Shire, the Ring, and Bilbo’s journey There and Back Again!

Today’s guest is Thalia Toha. Thalia is an architectural historian, geographer, and preservationist. She believes that everyone should be able to choose how their story ends, regardless of where they’re placed in life. Her interest in studying hidden ways in which places impact people’s story arcs led her from Princeton University to restoring 15,000 square foot town halls, to advising the development of food halls, to serving as a geography exhibit designer in Lafayette Museum. 

Thalia’s insights have been featured on Architectural Digest, SELF magazine, and Homes & Gardens. When she’s not busy with her interdisciplinary work, you can find her writing about the philosophy of places on:

https://storyarks.substack.com/about


