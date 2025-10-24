Welcome to Episode Seven in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series. Today’s conversation is enlightening and uplifting, a discussion of the whimsical and winsome Tom Bombadil. Joining me today is Brian Zahnd. Brian is the founding pastor of Word of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. He is the author of twelve books; most recently the forthcoming “Unseen Existences: Of Heaven, Earth, and the Divine Mystery in All Things”. https://substack.com/@brianzahnd Check out all of Brian's fantastic books here: https://tinyurl.com/59rrezjs ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
Tom Bombadil
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Brian Zahnd
Oct 24, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
Brian Zahnd
