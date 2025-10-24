The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Tom Bombadil

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Brian Zahnd
Derek Holser
and
Brian Zahnd
Oct 24, 2025
Welcome to Episode Seven in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series. Today’s conversation is enlightening and uplifting, a discussion of the whimsical and winsome Tom Bombadil.

Joining me today is Brian Zahnd. Brian is the founding pastor of Word of Life Church  in St. Joseph, Missouri. He is the author of twelve books; most recently the forthcoming “Unseen Existences: Of Heaven, Earth, and the Divine Mystery in All Things”.

