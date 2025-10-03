Welcome to Episode Four of Tolkien’s Greatest Characters. This week’s episode is an insightful presentation of The Sea Bell, or Frodo’s Dreme, the poem by J.R.R. Tolkien. Today’s guest is Bret van den Brink. Bret is a PhD student at the University of Toronto, where he also earned his MA. He earned his BA, with Honors at Trinity Western, Vancouver. Bret is a poet & lover of poetry from Spenser to Stevens. To learn more and read some of Bret’s writings: https://linktr.ee/bretv Follow Bret on X: https://x.com/BretVDB ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bDvRc0Y
FRODO'S DREME
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Bret van den Brink
Oct 03, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Bret van den Brink
