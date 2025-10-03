The Plunge with Derek Holser

FRODO'S DREME

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Bret van den Brink
Derek Holser
and
Bret van den Brink
Oct 03, 2025
Transcript
Welcome to Episode Four of Tolkien’s Greatest Characters. 

This week’s episode is an insightful presentation of The Sea Bell, or Frodo’s Dreme, the poem by J.R.R. Tolkien. 

Today’s guest is Bret van den Brink. Bret is a PhD student at the University of Toronto, where he also earned his MA.  He earned his BA, with Honors at Trinity Western, Vancouver. Bret is a poet & lover of poetry from Spenser to Stevens.

To learn more and read some of Bret’s writings: https://linktr.ee/bretv

Follow Bret on X: https://x.com/BretVDB



