Welcome to Episode Six in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series. Today’s conversation is a moving one, as we discuss the inspiring nobility and heroic sacrifice of Aragorn. Today’s guest is Robert Hulett. Robert is a former student of mine, and a long-time friend. He and his wife Jessica have three children and are in the throes of the typical mysteries and meanderings of young parents. Robert is a writer, an astute judge of cultural dynamics, and is a passionate defender of the pursuit of a godly life. He seeks to emulate Aragorn and believes that the example held out for us all in the character of the king-to-be could provide humanity with a glimpse of our potential. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
