Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Robert Hulett
Derek Holser
and
Robby Hulett
Oct 17, 2025
Welcome to Episode Six in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series. Today’s conversation is a moving one, as we discuss the inspiring nobility and heroic sacrifice of Aragorn. 

Today’s guest is Robert Hulett.  Robert is a former student of mine, and a long-time friend. He and his wife Jessica have three children and are in the throes of the typical mysteries and meanderings of young parents. 

Robert is a writer, an astute judge of cultural dynamics, and is a passionate defender of the pursuit of a godly life. He seeks to emulate Aragorn and believes that the example held out for us all in the character of the king-to-be could provide humanity with a glimpse of our potential. 


