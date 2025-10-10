Welcome to Episode Five in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series. Today’s conversation is a wide-ranging one, focusing on the hobbit Pippin. Today’s guest is Bradley J. Birzer. Brad is the Russell Amos Kirk Chair in American Studies and Professor of History, Hillsdale College. He loves his family, his college, western civilization, American history, the American West, biography, photography, and progressive rock music. In addition to Pippin, Bradley and I discuss American history, Western Civilization, heroic deeds, and the marvel of Tolkien's universe. Brad publishes at Substack: https://substack.com/@bradleyjbirzer He is the author of two Tolkien-related books: J.R.R. Tolkien’s Sanctifying Myth: Understanding Middle Earth https://tinyurl.com/4wu6crmy Tolkien and the Inklings: Men of the West https://tinyurl.com/dsatzyy4 ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
