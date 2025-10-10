The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser



PIPPIN

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Bradley J. Birzer
Derek Holser
and
Bradley J. Birzer
Oct 10, 2025
Welcome to Episode Five in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series. Today’s conversation is a wide-ranging one, focusing on the hobbit Pippin. 

Today’s guest is Bradley J. Birzer.  Brad is the Russell Amos Kirk Chair in American Studies and Professor of History, Hillsdale College. He loves his family, his college, western civilization, American history, the American West, biography, photography, and progressive rock music.

In addition to Pippin, Bradley and I discuss American history, Western Civilization, heroic deeds, and the marvel of Tolkien's universe. 

Brad publishes at Substack: https://substack.com/@bradleyjbirzer

He is the author of two Tolkien-related books:

J.R.R. Tolkien’s Sanctifying Myth: Understanding Middle Earth
https://tinyurl.com/4wu6crmy

Tolkien and the Inklings: Men of the West
https://tinyurl.com/dsatzyy4


⸻

