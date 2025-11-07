The Plunge with Derek Holser

TREEBEARD

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Eugene Terekhin
Derek Holser
and
Eugene Terekhin
Nov 07, 2025
Welcome to Episode Eight in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters Series. 

Today’s episode features Eugene Terekhin. Eugene is a philologist, philosopher, translator, as well as the author of Elven Hidden Gems and the Works of the Inklings, and The Music of Illuvatar in the Worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and Owen Barfield.

Check out Eugene’s Substack: https://substack.com/@eugeneterekhin


Eugene and I discuss Treebeard and the life of the Ents, fascinating creatures and symbols in the work of Tolkien’s sub-creation of Middle-earth. As always, Eugene displays his winsome wit and well-earned wisdom. I know you’re going to love this conversation; feel free to forward it to friends!


⸻


