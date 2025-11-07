Welcome to Episode Eight in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters Series. Today’s episode features Eugene Terekhin. Eugene is a philologist, philosopher, translator, as well as the author of Elven Hidden Gems and the Works of the Inklings, and The Music of Illuvatar in the Worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and Owen Barfield. Check out Eugene’s Substack: https://substack.com/@eugeneterekhin Eugene and I discuss Treebeard and the life of the Ents, fascinating creatures and symbols in the work of Tolkien’s sub-creation of Middle-earth. As always, Eugene displays his winsome wit and well-earned wisdom. I know you’re going to love this conversation; feel free to forward it to friends! ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
TREEBEARD
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Eugene Terekhin
Nov 07, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Appears in episode
Eugene Terekhin
Eugene Terekhin
