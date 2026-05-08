Welcome to Episode Eleven in our Animals in Literature Series. Joining me today is the Rev. Dr. Olga-Maria Cruz, to regale us on the glories, virtues, and meaning of the novel "Watership Down".
Watership Down by Richard Adams is widely celebrated for its phenomenal world-building, authentic characters, and deep moral revelations. In this rabbit-centric world, a small band must survive the wilds, and hostile warrens, until finding their way - remember the way by way of great stories - to their new home.
Rev. Dr. Olga-Maria Cruz is a pastor, ethics professor, musician, poet, and essayist. Her work lives at the intersection of church and university life, and anywhere words, music, people, and big ideas converge.
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!