The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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Watership Down

Animals in Literature w/Olga-Maria Cruz
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
May 08, 2026
Welcome to Episode Eleven in our Animals in Literature Series. Joining me today is the Rev. Dr. Olga-Maria Cruz, to regale us on the glories, virtues, and meaning of the novel "Watership Down". 

Watership Down by Richard Adams is widely celebrated for its phenomenal world-building, authentic characters, and deep moral revelations. In this rabbit-centric world, a small band must survive the wilds, and hostile warrens, until finding their way - remember the way by way of great stories - to their new home. 

Rev. Dr. Olga-Maria Cruz is a pastor, ethics professor, musician, poet, and essayist. Her work lives at the intersection of church and university life, and anywhere words, music, people, and big ideas converge.
Olga-Maria Cruz
MDiv, PhD. Minister, author, musician 🩶

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