Welcome to Episode 8 in our Animals in Literature series. This series aims to explore the origins, conventions, and meanings we find in stories featuring anthropomorphic animals. Today's guest is Simon Horobin, PhD. Simon and I discuss a number of the creatures of Narnia, from C.S. Lewis's beloved book series. Featured topics include the brave Reepicheep, the steadfast Mr. and Mrs. Beaver, the enigmatic Mr. Tumnus, and of course, the glorious Aslan. Simon Horobin is Professor of English Language and Literature and Fellow and Tutor in English at Magdalen College. He has written extensively on medieval linguistic and literary topics; recent books include A History of English Spelling (EUP, 2025), Bagels, Bumf, and Buses: A Day in the Life of the English Language (OUP, 2019), The English Language: A Very Short Introduction (OUP, 2018), How English Became English (OUP, 2016), and Does Spelling Matter? (OUP, 2013). He has lectured widely on C.S. Lewis and was curator of the exhibition "C.S. Lewis: Words and Worlds (Magdalen College, 2024) and is the author of C.S. Lewis's Oxford (Bodleian, 2024). ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
The Creatures of Narnia
Animals in Literature w/Simon Horobin
Apr 17, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes