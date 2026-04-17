The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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The Creatures of Narnia

Animals in Literature w/Simon Horobin
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Apr 17, 2026
Welcome to Episode 8 in our Animals in Literature series. This series aims to explore the origins, conventions, and meanings we find in stories featuring anthropomorphic animals. 

Today's guest is Simon Horobin, PhD. Simon and I discuss a number of the creatures of Narnia, from C.S. Lewis's beloved book series. Featured topics include the brave Reepicheep, the steadfast Mr. and Mrs. Beaver, the enigmatic Mr. Tumnus, and of course, the glorious Aslan. 


Simon Horobin is Professor of English Language and Literature and Fellow and Tutor in English at Magdalen College. He has written extensively on medieval linguistic and literary topics; recent books include A History of English Spelling (EUP, 2025), Bagels, Bumf, and Buses: A Day in the Life of the English Language (OUP, 2019), The English Language: A Very Short Introduction (OUP, 2018), How English Became English (OUP, 2016), and Does Spelling Matter? (OUP, 2013). He has lectured widely on C.S. Lewis and was curator of the exhibition "C.S. Lewis: Words and Worlds (Magdalen College, 2024) and is the author of C.S. Lewis's Oxford (Bodleian, 2024).



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