Welcome to Episode 9 in our Animals in Literature Series. This series aims to explore the origins, conventions, and meanings we find in stories featuring anthropomorphic animals. Today's guest is Sørina Higgins, PhD. Sørina and I discuss Charles Williams' novel The Place of the Lion, and his Inkling counterpart C.S. Lewis' novel That Hideous Strength (with a particular emphasis on Mr. Bultitude). This is a wide-ranging conversation that you'll find entertaining, enlightening, and enigmatic. Fitting for Charles Williams, no? Dr. Sørina Higgins is an editor, author, English teacher, and writing consultant. Her scholarly interests include British & Irish modernism & magic, religion & literature, the Inklings, and Arthuriana. Dr. Higgins received a Clyde S. Kilby Research Grant from the Marion E. Wade Center for her forthcoming book, The Oddest Inkling: An Introduction to Charles Williams, due out in 2026 from Apocryphile Press. She is also the author of the blog, The Oddest Inkling, which you can visit here: https://theoddestinkling.wordpress.com/ Her editorial services and writing coaching can be accessed here: https://wyrdhoard.com/ Her podcast Words Do Things can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/@DrSorinaHiggins ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
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Lions & Bears & Menageries, OH MY!
Animals in Literature w/Sørina Higgins
Apr 24, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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