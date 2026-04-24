The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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Lions & Bears & Menageries, OH MY!

Animals in Literature w/Sørina Higgins
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Apr 24, 2026
Welcome to Episode 9 in our Animals in Literature Series. This series aims to explore the origins, conventions, and meanings we find in stories featuring anthropomorphic animals. 

Today's guest is Sørina Higgins, PhD. Sørina and I discuss Charles Williams' novel The Place of the Lion, and his Inkling counterpart C.S. Lewis' novel That Hideous Strength (with a particular emphasis on Mr. Bultitude). This is a wide-ranging conversation that you'll find entertaining, enlightening, and enigmatic. Fitting for Charles Williams, no?

Dr. Sørina Higgins is an editor, author, English teacher, and writing consultant. Her scholarly interests include British & Irish modernism & magic, religion & literature, the Inklings, and Arthuriana. Dr. Higgins received a Clyde S. Kilby Research Grant from the Marion E. Wade Center for her forthcoming book, The Oddest Inkling: An Introduction to Charles Williams, due out in 2026 from Apocryphile Press. She is also the author of the blog, The Oddest Inkling, which you can visit here:
https://theoddestinkling.wordpress.com/



Her editorial services and writing coaching can be accessed here:
https://wyrdhoard.com/


Her podcast Words Do Things can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/@DrSorinaHiggins



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