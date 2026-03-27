The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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CATS!

Animals in Literature w/Laura Burnett
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Mar 27, 2026
Welcome to Episode 6 in our Animals in Literature series. This series aims to explore the origins, conventions, and meanings we find in stories featuring anthropomorphic animals. 

Joining me for today's conversation on all things CATS! in stories is Laura Burnett, a newcomer to The Plunge.  We discuss the cat Church from Stephen King's Pet Sematary, the unnamed cat in Coraline, Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat, Crookshanks from Harry Potter, and many more! 


Laura Burnett lives on the New England seacoast with her husband, son, and two shelter cats. She is a teacher, writer, and organic farmer with a Masters in Education from Boston College. When she’s not chasing her eight-month-old around the house or digging around in the dirt of her garden, you can find her trying to perfect her butternut squash curry recipe or curled up with the latest Tana French novel. She writes on Substack at Lighthouse Hymns.

https://substack.com/@lauraburnett



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