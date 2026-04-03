The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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Easter Interlude

The Resurrection w/Jordan Daniel Wood
Derek Holser's avatar
Jordan Daniel Wood's avatar
Derek Holser and Jordan Daniel Wood
Apr 03, 2026
Welcome to our Easter interlude, as we take a one-episode hiatus from our Animals in Literature series. Joining me once again is the effervescent and egalitarian Jordan Daniel Wood. 


Jordan and I discuss the events of the weekend, beginning with Good Friday, through Holy Saturday, and on to Resurrection Sunday. As always, he provides thoughtful insights from Maximus, Origen, the Bible, and his own interpretations of all the above. We even discuss Reincarnation, and of course, the power of the work of Christ in and for all people. 


Stick around to the end to hear about Jordan's journey to becoming a Maximus scholar, and for a moving excerpt (for me) from the 1998 film Meet Joe Black, starring Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt. 


Jordan Daniel Wood is Assistant Professor of Theology at Belmont University. He holds an M.A. from St. Louis University and a Ph.D. from Boston College, both in Historical Theology. His interests range from Greek patristic theology to modern philosophy, especially idealism. He is married to Alexis, a registered nurse, with whom he has four wonderful daughters. 


Jordan is the author of the much-acclaimed The Whole Mystery of Christ: Creation as Incarnation in Maximus Confessor, available here: https://tinyurl.com/sk8xshj5


Jordan also posts regularly on his Substack "Words in Flesh"https://jordandanielwood.substack.com






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