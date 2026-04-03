Welcome to our Easter interlude, as we take a one-episode hiatus from our Animals in Literature series. Joining me once again is the effervescent and egalitarian Jordan Daniel Wood. Jordan and I discuss the events of the weekend, beginning with Good Friday, through Holy Saturday, and on to Resurrection Sunday. As always, he provides thoughtful insights from Maximus, Origen, the Bible, and his own interpretations of all the above. We even discuss Reincarnation, and of course, the power of the work of Christ in and for all people. Stick around to the end to hear about Jordan's journey to becoming a Maximus scholar, and for a moving excerpt (for me) from the 1998 film Meet Joe Black, starring Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt. Jordan Daniel Wood is Assistant Professor of Theology at Belmont University. He holds an M.A. from St. Louis University and a Ph.D. from Boston College, both in Historical Theology. His interests range from Greek patristic theology to modern philosophy, especially idealism. He is married to Alexis, a registered nurse, with whom he has four wonderful daughters. Jordan is the author of the much-acclaimed The Whole Mystery of Christ: Creation as Incarnation in Maximus Confessor, available here: https://tinyurl.com/sk8xshj5 Jordan also posts regularly on his Substack "Words in Flesh"https://jordandanielwood.substack.com ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
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Easter Interlude
The Resurrection w/Jordan Daniel Wood
Apr 03, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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