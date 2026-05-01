Welcome to Episode 10 in our Animals in Literature series. Today's episode features a riveting and rambling conversation about The Redwall Series, by Brian Jacques. This beloved series features many anthropomorphic creatures (mostly of the burrowing type) and has served as a great guide to heroic living for young people of the past two generations. Joining me and enlightening us is returning guest and producer extraordinaire, Thomas Cannariato. Thomas is a writer, a musician, an academic, and much more; a jack of all trades and a master of one. Originally from Long Island, Thomas currently lives in Nashville with his wife Jenni, and their three boys. He is on a pilgrimage to discover the Father’s heart and reveal the heart of the Father to his family first and his community second. Thomas excels at long-distance relationships and deep conversations. Thomas feels most at home over a good meal with friends or family. If you ask nicely and are willing to have a deep conversation, he will make you a pour-over with the skills he garnered from his years living in Portland, OR. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486 ⸻
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The Redwall Series
Animals in Literature w/Thomas Cannariato
May 01, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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