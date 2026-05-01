The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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The Redwall Series

Animals in Literature w/Thomas Cannariato
Derek Holser's avatar
Thomas Cannariato's avatar
Derek Holser and Thomas Cannariato
May 01, 2026
Welcome to Episode 10 in our Animals in Literature series. Today's episode features a riveting and rambling conversation about The Redwall Series, by Brian Jacques. This beloved series features many anthropomorphic creatures (mostly of the burrowing type) and has served as a great guide to heroic living for young people of the past two generations.

Joining me and enlightening us is returning guest and producer extraordinaire, Thomas Cannariato. Thomas is a writer, a musician, an academic, and much more; a jack of all trades and a master of one.

Originally from Long Island, Thomas currently lives in Nashville with his wife Jenni, and their three boys. He is on a pilgrimage to discover the Father’s heart and reveal the heart of the Father to his family first and his community second. Thomas excels at long-distance relationships and deep conversations.

Thomas feels most at home over a good meal with friends or family. If you ask nicely and are willing to have a deep conversation, he will make you a pour-over with the skills he garnered from his years living in Portland, OR.




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