The Incarnation

An Advent Interlude w/Jordan Daniel Wood
Dec 05, 2025
Welcome to our Advent interlude, as we take a one-episode hiatus from our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series. I was recently in Nashville and took the opportunity to record with the incomparable Jordan Daniel Wood. 

In this episode, Jordan and I discuss The Implications of the Incarnation. It's loaded with mystery and majesty, and as always, Maximus. I'd encourage you to listen to the very end (or fast forward to the 1:15 mark for Jordan’s brilliant expository take on Dickens’ The Christmas Carol).

Jordan Daniel Wood is Assistant Professor of Theology at Belmont University. He holds an M.A. from St. Louis University and a Ph.D. from Boston College, both in Historical Theology. His interests range from Greek patristic theology to modern philosophy, especially Idealism. He is married to Alexis, a registered nurse, with whom he has four wonderful daughters. 

Jordan is the author of the much-acclaimed The Whole Mystery of Christ: Creation as Incarnation in Maximus Confessor, available here: https://tinyurl.com/3k8xshj5 

Jordan also posts regularly on his Substack, “Words in Flesh”
https://jordandanielwood.substack.com/


