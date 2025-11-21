The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Eärendil

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Taylor Crandall
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Nov 21, 2025
Welcome to Episode Ten in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters Series. 

Joining me today is Taylor Crandall. Taylor is a thoughtful and insightful Tolkien aficionado, and she brings a clearly illuminated perspective to the character Eärendil, the half-Elven mariner depicted in The Silmarillion.  We hope you enjoy this engaging discussion on the life and adventures, the meaning and the magnificence of the “Star of Middle-Earth.”


⸻
📲 Connect with Derek Holser:
🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser
📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser

📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/6m58wjmy

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Derek Holser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture