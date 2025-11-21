Welcome to Episode Ten in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters Series. Joining me today is Taylor Crandall. Taylor is a thoughtful and insightful Tolkien aficionado, and she brings a clearly illuminated perspective to the character Eärendil, the half-Elven mariner depicted in The Silmarillion. We hope you enjoy this engaging discussion on the life and adventures, the meaning and the magnificence of the “Star of Middle-Earth.” ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/6m58wjmy
Eärendil
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Taylor Crandall
Nov 21, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
