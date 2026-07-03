George MacDonald: Community, Death, and Beyond

Welcome to Episode One in our Summer Replay Series. Today's conversation features Kirstin Jeffrey Johnson, Kerry Dearborn, Chris Green, and Jordan Daniel Wood. The discussion ranges from George MacDonald's conception and practice of true community, his theology of aging, suffering, and death, and his portrayal of the afterlife through his great novel Lilith. To view the entire conversation with Kirstin, click here:
To view the entire conversation with Kerry, click here:
To view the entire conversation with Chris and Jordan, click here:
George MacDonald (1824–1905) was a Scottish author, poet, and Congregational minister whose life embodied the tensions and creative ferment of the Victorian era. Born on December 10, 1824, in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, to a middle-class farming family, he studied chemistry and natural philosophy at King’s College, Aberdeen, before training for the ministry at Highbury College in London. Ordained in 1851, he served briefly as pastor of a Congregational church in Arundel, England. Still, he resigned amid controversy over his unorthodox theological views—particularly his emphasis on God’s boundless love and rejection of strict Calvinist doctrines of limited atonement and eternal punishment. He married Louisa Powell in 1851; the couple raised eleven children amid chronic financial hardship and repeated bouts of tuberculosis that claimed the lives of several family members. After leaving the pulpit, MacDonald supported his household through writing, public lecturing (including a successful American tour), and occasional teaching, eventually settling in England, where he died on September 18, 1905, three years after his wife. MacDonald’s literary output, comprising more than fifty volumes, spanned realistic Scottish novels, children’s fairy tales, adult fantasy, poetry, and theological essays that together helped lay the foundations of modern fantasy literature. Early successes such as the dreamlike Phantastes (1858) and the later Lilith (1895) explored spiritual pilgrimage through mythic landscapes, while beloved children’s works, including At the Back of the North Wind (1871) and The Princess and the Goblin (1872), wove Christian themes of trust, courage, and divine care into enchanting narratives. His “realistic” novels - David Elginbrod, Alec Forbes of Howglen, and Robert Falconer - depicted Scottish life with moral seriousness and psychological insight, and collections such as Unspoken Sermons articulated a warm, imaginative Christianity centered on the Fatherhood of God and the transformative power of love. Though his popularity declined after his death, MacDonald’s vision profoundly shaped later writers: C.S. Lewis called him his “master” and edited an influential anthology of his writings; J.R.R. Tolkien, G.K. Chesterton, W.H. Auden, and Madeleine L’Engle all acknowledged his impact. Today, he is recognized as a pioneering bridge between Victorian faith and the imaginative theology that would animate twentieth-century fantasy. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 Latest Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486