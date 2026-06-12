The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

William Blake: Mystic for Modernity, Episode 4

Featuring Ron Dart
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Jun 12, 2026
Welcome to Episode Four in our latest series: William Blake: Mystic for Modernity. As we continue to explore the life and majesty of William Blake, I am joined by a returning Plunge favorite: the Inimitable Ron Dart!

Ron has had an abiding interest in Blake since his teens in the 1960s. Ron was on staff with Amnesty International in the 1980s, taught in the department of POLSC at University of the Fraser Valley (Abbotsford BC) for 35 years, and now teaches Classics at St. Stephen’s University (New Brunswick).

Ron has published more than 40 books and avocationally often in the mountains, "when men and mountains meet” (as Blake would say),
montani semper liberi.

Explore many of Ron's books here: https://tinyurl.com/2s3hnvva



Largely unrecognized and dismissed as eccentric during his lifetime, William Blake is now celebrated for his fiercely imaginative, spiritually profound works and his radical opposition to institutional religion and rationalism. From an early age, Blake claimed to have had mystical visions, which profoundly influenced his creative and spiritual philosophy.

Blake was a radical thinker who sympathized with the American and French Revolutions. He abhorred slavery and the oppressive impacts of the Industrial Revolution. He rejected rationalism in favor of unbridled human imagination. His philosophical and prophetic works, such as The Marriage of Heaven and Hell and Milton, feature his own complex mythology and criticize both societal and religious repression.



⸻

📲 Connect with Derek Holser:

🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser

📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser

📚 Latest Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derek Holser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture