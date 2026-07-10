Owen Barfield: The Evolution of Consciousness

Welcome to Episode Two in our Summer Replay Series. Today's conversation features Laura Van Dyke, Owen A. Barfield, Landon Loftin, and Max Leyf. These discussions cover some biographical elements of Owen Barfield's life, along with his work on the imagination, his "Great War" with C.S. Lewis, and his lifelong pursuit of anthroposophy, as developed by the philosopher Rudolf Steiner. To view the entire conversation with Laura, click here:
To view the entire conversation with Owen, click here:
To view the entire conversation with Landon, click here:
To view the entire conversation with Max, click here:
Owen Barfield (1898–1997) was an English philosopher, author, poet, critic, and solicitor best known as a foundational member of the Inklings literary circle. Born in London to a solicitor father and suffragette mother, he was educated at Highgate School and Wadham College, Oxford, where he earned a first-class degree in English language and literature in 1920; his subsequent B.Litt. thesis became the basis for his influential early work. In 1923, he married musician and choreographer Maud Douie; the couple adopted three children, including daughter Lucy, C.S. Lewis’s goddaughter. Barfield met C.S. Lewis at Oxford in 1919 and maintained a close, forty-four-year friendship marked by their famous “Great War” debates over imagination, materialism, and anthroposophy; Lewis repeatedly acknowledged Barfield as one of his most important intellectual companions and dedicated The Allegory of Love to him. Barfield earned the title “first and last Inkling” for the depth of his influence on the group’s thinking about language, myth, and meaning. After a decade devoted to poetry and writing, Barfield qualified as a solicitor in 1934 and practiced law in London until retiring in 1959 at age sixty, after which he served as a visiting professor at several North American universities. Barfield’s central philosophical project was tracing The Evolution of Consciousness— the historical transformation of how humans perceive and participate in reality through changes in language and thought. Deeply shaped by Rudolf Steiner’s anthroposophy (which he helped introduce to English-speaking readers), he contrasted “original participation,” the primordial, intuitive unity with a meaningful cosmos expressed in the living metaphors of early language, with modern “idolatry,” the habit of treating abstract scientific representations as the sole reality while ignoring our participatory role in constituting the phenomenal world. His landmark Poetic Diction: A Study in Meaning (1928) demonstrated how poetry recovers lost semantic vitality and reveals the history of consciousness itself. In the widely admired Saving the Appearances: A Study in Idolatry (1957), he argued that genuine knowledge requires “final participation,” a conscious, redeemed reunion with the world that overcomes the alienation of purely representational thinking. Other major works— History in English Words (1926), Romanticism Comes of Age (1944), Speaker’s Meaning (1967), and The Rediscovery of Meaning (1977)—extend these themes across linguistics, literary criticism, and cultural history. Barfield’s ideas profoundly shaped Lewis’s and Tolkien’s imaginative worlds and continue to inspire contemporary efforts to re-enchant modern thought by recovering participatory, imaginative ways of knowing. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 Latest Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486