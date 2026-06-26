William Blake: Mystic for Modernity, Ep. 6

Welcome to Episode 6, our final installment in our series William Blake: Mystic for Modernity. Today's guest is Valentin Gerlier. Valentin is a scholar, songwriter, and musician, and our conversation is a lyrical gem. Full of light and wisdom, like William Blake himself! Valentin is Head of Creative Cultures Pathway at Schumacher College, where he teaches the Poetics of Imagination programme, a course in myth, poetry and story. He is also a Fellow and Tutor at the Temenos Academy, a Research Associate in Philosophy at the UC-CERES/Institut Catholique Toulouse. He is also a visiting lecturer and tutor at numerous other institutions, including The University of Notre Dame (London Gateway) and the University of Cambridge. He is the author of Shakespeare and the Grace of Words (Routledge, 2022), and his forthcoming book is entitled Heaven’s Wildflowers: A Blakean Theory of Nature, Culture and Imagination (Routledge, 2027). Valentin also runs a hybrid online wisdom school, School of Sophia, dedicated to truth, goodness, and beauty. For more on the Poetics of Imagination at Schumacher College - https://www.schumachercollege.org/poeticsofimagination-1-1 To learn more and join School of Sophia – https://www.schoolofsophia.com Largely unrecognized and dismissed as eccentric during his lifetime, William Blake is now celebrated for his fiercely imaginative, spiritually profound works and his radical opposition to institutional religion and rationalism. From an early age, Blake claimed to have had mystical visions, which profoundly influenced his creative and spiritual philosophy. Blake was a radical thinker who sympathized with the American and French Revolutions. He abhorred slavery and the oppressive impacts of the Industrial Revolution. He rejected rationalism in favor of unbridled human imagination. His philosophical and prophetic works, such as The Marriage of Heaven and Hell and Milton, feature his own complex mythology and criticize both societal and religious repression. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 Latest Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486
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William Blake: Mystic for Modernity, Ep. 6
Featuring Valentin Gerlier
Jun 26, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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