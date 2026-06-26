The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

William Blake: Mystic for Modernity, Ep. 6

Featuring Valentin Gerlier
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Jun 26, 2026
Welcome to Episode 6, our final installment in our series William Blake: Mystic for Modernity.

Today's guest is Valentin Gerlier. Valentin is a scholar, songwriter, and musician, and our conversation is a lyrical gem. Full of light and wisdom, like William Blake himself!


Valentin is Head of Creative Cultures Pathway at Schumacher College, where he teaches the Poetics of Imagination programme, a course in myth, poetry and story. He is also a Fellow and Tutor at the Temenos Academy, a Research Associate in Philosophy at the UC-CERES/Institut Catholique Toulouse.

He is also a visiting lecturer and tutor at numerous other institutions, including The University of Notre Dame (London Gateway) and the University of Cambridge. He is the author of Shakespeare and the Grace of Words (Routledge, 2022), and his forthcoming book is entitled Heaven’s Wildflowers: A Blakean Theory of Nature, Culture and Imagination (Routledge, 2027). Valentin also runs a hybrid online wisdom school, School of Sophia, dedicated to truth, goodness, and beauty.


For more on the Poetics of Imagination at Schumacher College -
https://www.schumachercollege.org/poeticsofimagination-1-1


To learn more and join School of Sophia –
https://www.schoolofsophia.com





Largely unrecognized and dismissed as eccentric during his lifetime, William Blake is now celebrated for his fiercely imaginative, spiritually profound works and his radical opposition to institutional religion and rationalism. From an early age, Blake claimed to have had mystical visions, which profoundly influenced his creative and spiritual philosophy.


Blake was a radical thinker who sympathized with the American and French Revolutions. He abhorred slavery and the oppressive impacts of the Industrial Revolution. He rejected rationalism in favor of unbridled human imagination. His philosophical and prophetic works, such as The Marriage of Heaven and Hell and Milton, feature his own complex mythology and criticize both societal and religious repression.




⸻

📲 Connect with Derek Holser:

🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser

📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser

📚 Latest Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derek Holser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture