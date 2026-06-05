William Blake: Mystic for Modernity, Ep. 3

Welcome to Episode Three in our latest series: William Blake: Mystic for Modernity. As we continue to explore the life and majesty of William Blake, I am joined by a most enchanting guest: Susanne Sklar. Susanne Sklar, PhD, is a leading international authority on William Blake, with a particular focus on his final illuminated masterpiece, Jerusalem: The Emanation of the Giant Albion (1804–1820). Her landmark book, Blake’s Jerusalem as Visionary Theatre: Entering the Divine Body (Oxford University Press, 2011), is widely praised in academic reviews (Blake Quarterly, Christianity & Literature, etc.) for its innovative approach: treating the epic as “visionary theatre”—a fluid, performative work meant for imaginative participation rather than purely rational analysis. She draws deeply on Blake’s biblical roots, 18th-century contexts (Moravianism, Freemasonry, Joanna Southcott), and themes of radical forgiveness, beauty as salvific, and the Human Imagination as the Divine Body. Sklar has taught Blake’s poetry, art, and prophecy across six countries and contributed to conferences like “Global Blake.” As a former actress/director, social worker, and peace researcher/activist (with fieldwork in the Holy Land and Russia/Soviet Union), she consistently connects Blake’s ideas to contemporary social justice, economic ethics, ecological interconnectedness, and peacemaking—positioning him as a prophetic champion against war, nationalism, exploitation, and materialism. Largely unrecognized and dismissed as eccentric during his lifetime, William Blake is now celebrated for his fiercely imaginative, spiritually profound works and his radical opposition to institutional religion and rationalism. From an early age, Blake claimed to have had mystical visions, which profoundly influenced his creative and spiritual philosophy. Blake was a radical thinker who sympathized with the American and French Revolutions. He abhorred slavery and the oppressive impacts of the Industrial Revolution. He rejected rationalism in favor of unbridled human imagination. His philosophical and prophetic works, such as The Marriage of Heaven and Hell and Milton, feature his own complex mythology and criticize both societal and religious repression. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 Latest Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486 ⸻
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William Blake: Mystic for Modernity, Ep. 3
Featuring Susanne Sklar
Jun 05, 2026
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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