The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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William Blake: Mystic for Modernity, Ep. 3

Featuring Susanne Sklar
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Jun 05, 2026
Welcome to Episode Three in our latest series: William Blake: Mystic for Modernity. As we continue to explore the life and majesty of William Blake, I am joined by a most enchanting guest: Susanne Sklar. 

Susanne Sklar, PhD, is a leading international authority on William Blake, with a particular focus on his final illuminated masterpiece, Jerusalem: The Emanation of the Giant Albion (1804–1820).

Her landmark book, Blake’s Jerusalem as Visionary Theatre: Entering the Divine Body (Oxford University Press, 2011), is widely praised in academic reviews (Blake Quarterly, Christianity & Literature, etc.) for its innovative approach: treating the epic as “visionary theatre”—a fluid, performative work meant for imaginative participation rather than purely rational analysis. She draws deeply on Blake’s biblical roots, 18th-century contexts (Moravianism, Freemasonry, Joanna Southcott), and themes of radical forgiveness, beauty as salvific, and the Human Imagination as the Divine Body.

Sklar has taught Blake’s poetry, art, and prophecy across six countries and contributed to conferences like “Global Blake.” As a former actress/director, social worker, and peace researcher/activist (with fieldwork in the Holy Land and Russia/Soviet Union), she consistently connects Blake’s ideas to contemporary social justice, economic ethics, ecological interconnectedness, and peacemaking—positioning him as a prophetic champion against war, nationalism, exploitation, and materialism.



Largely unrecognized and dismissed as eccentric during his lifetime, William Blake is now celebrated for his fiercely imaginative, spiritually profound works and his radical opposition to institutional religion and rationalism. From an early age, Blake claimed to have had mystical visions, which profoundly influenced his creative and spiritual philosophy.

Blake was a radical thinker who sympathized with the American and French Revolutions. He abhorred slavery and the oppressive impacts of the Industrial Revolution. He rejected rationalism in favor of unbridled human imagination. His philosophical and prophetic works, such as The Marriage of Heaven and Hell and Milton, feature his own complex mythology and criticize both societal and religious repression.



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