I didn’t know you As well as I might I didn’t find you Before that dark night When you flew in a blink And God disappeared I just didn’t think To entertain such fears To lose someone As youthful as you Is more than bitter It’s horror come true I took for granted Another holiday together I can’t stand it It won’t get better Just different Just quieter Just emptier Too After that dark night When to heaven you flew https://www.gofundme.com/f/38u8ax-support-the-jackson-family