The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

World Without End

The Human Series, Season One: Episode Six
Derek Holser's avatar
Justin Bryeans's avatar
Derek Holser
and
Justin Bryeans
Aug 15, 2025
3
Share
Transcript
Welcome to Episode Six of The Human Series. Today's conversation features Justin Bryeans, a dear friend and a kindred spirit. 

Justin Bryeans is a southern boy at home in the great Pacific Northwest. He spends his days as a pastor and spiritual director, and is graced by the long haul companionship of his wife Hannah (married 29 years) and the joy of bearing witness to his four children as they continue to become themselves — Ethan, Noah, Tait and Lucy.

Among other things, Justin and I discuss the endlessness of Jesus, the nature of hospitality, and the virtue of learning to be still. 



⸻

📲 Connect with Derek Holser:
🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser
📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser
📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bDvRc0Y

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Derek Holser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture