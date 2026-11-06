The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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Vulnerable God | Kenneth Tanner

How Jesus Upends Our Assumptions About God - And Shows Us How to Be Human
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Kenneth Tanner's avatar
Derek Holser and Kenneth Tanner
Welcome to this special bonus episode. Today's conversation features Kenneth Tanner, author of Vulnerable God: How Jesus Upends Our Assumptions about God - And Shows Us How to be Human.

Kenneth Tanner is pastor of Church of the Holy Redeemer, where he has served since 2005. His writing has appeared in many outlets, including Huffington Post, Sojourners, Mockingbird, National Review, Christianity Today, Clarion Journal, and more. He and his wife Debbie, have seven children and four grandchildren. 
 
Connect with Kenneth: 
Twitter/X: @kennethtanner
Facebook: kenneth.tanner
Instagram: @kentanner
Threads: @kentanner
WWW: @kennethtanner
 
 
 
 
 ⸻

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