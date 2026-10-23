The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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Tony Hale | Artists & Athletes: The Path To Transcendent Beauty

The Human Series, Season 2: Episode Two
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Welcome to Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty.

This is Episode Two of our second season of The Human Series. This series is an attempt to explore the full range, depth, and wonder of this mystery of being human.

Joining me today is Tony Hale. Tony Hale is a three time Emmy award winning actor known for such work as ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, VEEP, BEING THE RICARDOS, THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY, TOY STORY 4, INSIDE OUT 2, NINE DAYS, LOVE SIMON, WOMAN OF THE HOUR, HOCUS POCUS 2, CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, THE DECAMERON, ARCHIBALD’S NEXT BIG THING, OFFICE ROMANCE and TOY STORY 5. Hale recently starred in and produced the critically acclaimed film “SKETCH”, and will next be seen in Nancy Meyers PARIS PARAMOUNT and the indie thriller “PUMPING BLACK” starring Natalie Portman and Jonathan Bailey.




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