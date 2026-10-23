Welcome to Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty. This is Episode Two of our second season of The Human Series. This series is an attempt to explore the full range, depth, and wonder of this mystery of being human. Joining me today is Tony Hale. Tony Hale is a three time Emmy award winning actor known for such work as ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, VEEP, BEING THE RICARDOS, THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY, TOY STORY 4, INSIDE OUT 2, NINE DAYS, LOVE SIMON, WOMAN OF THE HOUR, HOCUS POCUS 2, CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, THE DECAMERON, ARCHIBALD’S NEXT BIG THING, OFFICE ROMANCE and TOY STORY 5. Hale recently starred in and produced the critically acclaimed film “SKETCH”, and will next be seen in Nancy Meyers PARIS PARAMOUNT and the indie thriller “PUMPING BLACK” starring Natalie Portman and Jonathan Bailey. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/4ejm5stv
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Tony Hale | Artists & Athletes: The Path To Transcendent Beauty
The Human Series, Season 2: Episode Two
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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