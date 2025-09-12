Welcome to Episode One of our mega-series entitled Tolkien's Greatest Characters. Each week, for the next sixteen weeks, we will host a conversation exploring the virtues, flaws, symbolism, and story development advanced by a unique character from the J.R.R. Tolkien Universe. This week's episode is a lively conversation about The Narrator. Is the voice of the storyteller of The Lord of the Rings Tolkien's voice? How does The Narrator advance the story, reveal aspects of Tolkien's worldview, and more. Dr. Sørina Higgins is an editor, author, English teacher, and writing consultant. Her scholarly interests include British & Irish modernism & magic, religion & literature, the Inklings, and Arthuriana. Dr. Higgins is currently writing a series of lectures on the Inklings for one of The Great Courses from The Teaching Company. Sørina has received a Clyde S. Kilby Research Grant from the Marion E. Wade Center for her forthcoming book The Oddest Inkling: An Introduction to Charles Williams, due out in 2026 from Apocryphile Press. She previously wrote and recorded C.S. Lewis: Writer, Scholar, Seeker, an Audible Original from The Teaching Company, and edited an academic essay collection entitled The Inklings and King Arthur. She is also the author of the blog The Oddest Inkling, devoted to the study of Charles Williams’ works. https://theoddestinkling.wordpress.com/ https://wyrdhoard.com/ _______ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bDvRc0Y
Tolkien's Greatest Characters
THE NARRATOR w/ Dr. Sørina Higgins
Sep 12, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
