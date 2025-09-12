The Plunge with Derek Holser

Tolkien's Greatest Characters

THE NARRATOR w/ Dr. Sørina Higgins
Derek Holser
Sep 12, 2025
Welcome to Episode One of our mega-series entitled Tolkien's Greatest Characters. Each week, for the next sixteen weeks, we will host a conversation exploring the virtues, flaws, symbolism, and story development advanced by a unique character from the J.R.R. Tolkien Universe.

This week's episode is a lively conversation about The Narrator. Is the voice of the storyteller of The Lord of the Rings Tolkien's voice? How does The Narrator advance the story, reveal aspects of Tolkien's worldview, and more. 


Dr. Sørina Higgins is an editor, author, English teacher, and writing consultant. Her scholarly interests include British & Irish modernism & magic, religion & literature, the Inklings, and Arthuriana. Dr. Higgins is currently writing a series of lectures on the Inklings for one of The Great Courses from The Teaching Company. 

Sørina has received a Clyde S. Kilby Research Grant from the Marion E. Wade Center for her forthcoming book The Oddest Inkling: An Introduction to Charles Williams, due out in 2026 from Apocryphile Press. She previously wrote and recorded C.S. Lewis: Writer, Scholar, Seeker, an Audible Original from The Teaching Company, and edited an academic essay collection entitled The Inklings and King Arthur. She is also the author of the blog The Oddest Inkling, devoted to the study of Charles Williams’ works.  

https://theoddestinkling.wordpress.com/

https://wyrdhoard.com/



