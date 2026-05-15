The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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The Hundred Acre Wood

(Stuffed) Animals in Literature w/Brenton Dickieson
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
May 15, 2026
Welcome to Episode Twelve in our Animals in Literature series. Today's conversation features a fun, nostalgic, endearing discussion of Christopher Robin and his friends in The Hundred Acre Wood, created by A.A. Milne.

Today's guest is returning Plunge favorite and great friend, Brenton Dickieson.

Brenton is a father, husband, friend, university lecturer, and freelance writer from Prince Edward Island, Canada. You can follow Brenton on X, @BrentonDana:

https://x.com/BrentonDana


As the author of more than 1,100 articles, blog posts, and reviews, Brenton has worked as a freelance author, columnist, and policy writer for Canadian magazines and the government of Prince Edward Island. As a theologian of literature, Brenton writes the popular website, A Pilgrim in Narnia, which explores the intersections of faith, fantasy, and fiction.

With more than 1.1 million website hits and a yearly readership now exceeding 200,000, more than 8,000 social media followers, and significant networks within the scholarly and readerly worlds of C.S. Lewis and the Inklings, Brenton has a powerful platform for considering the literary, spiritual, and theological interest of some of our most famous world-builders, including C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, L.M. Montgomery, and others.

https://apilgriminnarnia.com/about/



⸻

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🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser

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📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486

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