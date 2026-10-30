Petronija Makaveeva | Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty

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Welcome to Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty. This is Episode Three of our second season of The Human Series. This series is an attempt to explore the full range, depth, and wonder of this mystery of being human. Joining me today is Petronija Makaveeva. Petronja Pavlinka Makaveeva was born in 1976 in the Republic of Macedonia. She is an iconographer and mosaicist. Through her work as a journalist and contributor to various television programs—and later as a creator of documentary projects focused on archaeology and Macedonian cultural heritage—she became drawn to ecclesiastical art, icon painting, and monastic life. She spent seven years at the Monastery of Saint Mary Magdalene, where she honed her skills in fresco and icon painting. In 2001, she began her first painting workshop at the Bigorski Monastery, later continuing her work at the Monastery of Saint Mary Magdalene in Dojran. She has held ten art exhibitions across Europe, and her mosaics and frescoes can be found in numerous places of worship and public squares. In 2016, she moved to Italy, where she created a fresco for the baptistery of the Orthodox church in Neive—the town where she still lives and works today. As of 2025, she has embarked on a new chapter, dedicating herself to research and creative endeavors within the realm of iconography and Orthodoxy in the United States. Till today she has been working as an iconographer for 30 years. From Petronija: An introduction to my art: following university studies in painting in France, as well as various courses and training in drawing and iconography, I decided to move into the world of icons, frescoes, and mosaics. The discipline within art history that I focus on is known as iconography. I am a mosaicist and iconographer—or, in Greek, an "hagiographer"—and the works I create are liturgical icons that carry theological significance. The primary technique used in the world of Byzantine iconography involves powdered pigments. Depending on the binding agent used to disperse the color, different decorative techniques can be distinguished: Tempera: This term refers to any technique that uses organic substances (such as egg yolk, rabbit-skin glue—either in granular or ready-to-use form—or gum arabic) as a binder for pigments. This is the technique I employ in my own work. Fresco: A technique in which the surface being decorated—freshly applied plaster (such as lime putty)—acts as the binder for the pigments. Just as with my frescoes, I use traditional materials for my mosaics. They are primarily composed of fragments of stone, terracotta, glass paste, and Venetian glass, which are applied to a surface using a binder to form the desired image. All of my works serve a decorative purpose and are intended to adorn various spaces—most notably sacred, monumental, or private architectural settings. Thanks to their durability and resistance to change, they can be installed on both floors and walls. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it NOW: https://tinyurl.com/yc8zcztc