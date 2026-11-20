Welcome to Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty. This is Episode Five in our second season of The Human Series. This series is an attempt to explore the full range, depth, and wonder of the mystery that is being human.
Joining me today is Lincoln Holser, Para-athlete, Student, Writer. He is also my son.
Lincoln Holser was born with Myelomeningocele, a type of spina bifida, which is a birth defect in which a baby's backbone and spinal canal do not close completely before birth. A fluid-filled sac containing spinal fluid, meninges (spinal cord coverings), nerves, and part of the spinal cord protrudes through an opening in the back, most often in the lower spine. This condition disables any feeling below his knees and has required him to use a wheelchair to move throughout the world.
Halfway through high school, Lincoln joined track and field because one of his Christian youth group leaders, who is a also a coach, suggested it to him.
Lincoln thus became the first para athlete to represent Bainbridge Island High School. He went on to place second in both the shotput and discus throw at the Washington State High School Track & Field Championships. during his last year of high school. He is currently a freshman in college at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.
Lincoln is not only passionate about sports, but is passionate about music as well, particularly the sort of music with a message that focuses on the positive, without discrediting the negative. His favorite example of this is the song 100 Bad Days by AJR.
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The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!