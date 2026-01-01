Gloria Ellen Harrison.
I just read her name
Atop the dedication page
In a book of poetry
By a guy named Jim Harrison.
A Clark City Press 2nd Edition
The Theory and Practice of Rivers & New Poems
Printed in 1990
Bought secondhand.
Signed by Jim Harrison.
Gifted to me Last Christmas
By my daughter’s ex-boyfriend.
I picked it up today,
New Year’s Day.
I saw her name,
Gloria Ellen Harrison
And began to weep.
For above her name,
Gloria Ellen Harrison,
Printed in small caps
The words “IN MEMORIAM”
And under her name,
Gloria Ellen Harrison,
Printed in italics
1964-1979.
I imagine
Her sparkling eyes
Her uproarious laugh
Her favorite song
Her earnest tears
Her deepest fears
Her wildest dreams
On this Earth
For
Gloria Ellen Harrison
Lived just 15 years.
💗🕊