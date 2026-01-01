Gloria Ellen Harrison. I just read her name Atop the dedication page In a book of poetry By a guy named Jim Harrison. A Clark City Press 2nd Edition

Printed in 1990 Bought secondhand. Signed by Jim Harrison. Gifted to me Last Christmas By my daughter’s ex-boyfriend. I picked it up today, New Year’s Day. I saw her name, Gloria Ellen Harrison And began to weep. For above her name, Gloria Ellen Harrison, Printed in small caps The words “IN MEMORIAM” And under her name, Gloria Ellen Harrison, Printed in italics

. I imagine Her sparkling eyes Her uproarious laugh Her favorite song Her earnest tears Her deepest fears Her wildest dreams On this Earth For Gloria Ellen Harrison Lived just 15 years.