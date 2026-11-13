Welcome to Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty. This is Episode Four in our second season of The Human Series. This series is an attempt to explore the full range, depth, and wonder of the mystery that is being human. Joining me today is Jennifer Suhr. Jennifer Suhr is a rehabilitative Pilates specialist and nutrition-informed movement professional with more than 20 years of experience helping clients restore strength, mobility, and quality of life. Raised in an active, athletic household in Southern California, she studied Nutritional Science and Kinesiology at Michigan State University. After years working in the medical field, she completed advanced certification in Rehabilitative Pilates with a focus on physical therapy principles. She has spent the majority of her career in rehabilitative settings, working with a wide range of clients—including those recovering from skydiving injuries, individuals living with Spina Bifida, and people navigating joint replacement recovery. Jennifer’s approach centers on functional movement: practical, intelligent training that improves how people move in everyday life. She is passionate about combining sound nutrition with purposeful movement to help clients feel stronger, move with greater ease, and reclaim confidence in their bodies. Her work is grounded in both clinical experience and a genuine belief that better movement and better nutrition can meaningfully change lives. _______ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/yc8zcztc
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Jennifer Suhr | Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty
The Human Series, Season Two: Episode Four
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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