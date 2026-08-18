The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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Human Relationships and the Image of God

The Summer Replay Series
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Welcome to Episode Three in our Summer Replay Series.

Today's conversation features Dr. Heather Huckett, Dr. Don Lichi, Margaret Fay, and Pastor Justin Bryeans. As psychologists, counselors, and pastors, they work at the intersection of human identity, relationships, and spirituality. 

These discussions explore how we think and feel about ourselves, one another, and the divine. 


To watch the entire conversation with Heather, click here:

To watch the entire conversation with Don, click here:

To watch the entire conversation with Margaret, click here:

To watch the entire conversation with Justin, click here:



📲 Connect with Derek Holser:
🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser
📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser
📚 New Book! https://www.amazon.com/Tambika-Shield-Wisdom-Lightglider-Origins/dp/1645075486

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