The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

GANDALF

Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Alison Milbank
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Dec 12, 2025
Welcome to Episode Twelve in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series! This episode is a delightful defense of the glory and goodness found in that great wizard, Gandalf. 

Today’s conversation features Rev’d Canon Dr Alison Milbank. Alison is a British Anglican Priest, who served as Canon Theologian of Southwell Minster and is Professor Emeritus of Theology and Literature at the University of Nottingham. Over the years, Dr. Milbank was the John Rylands Research Institute Fellow at the University of Manchester, and held lectureships at Cambridge and the University of Middlesex. She also taught in the English department at the University of Virginia.

Her research covers many aspects of religion and culture, as well as imaginative apologetics and the ecclesiology and practice of the Church of England. Her writings include:

The Once and Future Parish (2023):  ⁠https://tinyurl.com/36875xpt⁠

Chesterton and Tolkien as Theologians (2009): ⁠https://tinyurl.com/ww4rd3uu⁠

Dante and the Victorians (2009): ⁠https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dante-and-the-victorians-alison-milbank/1003049988⁠



⸻

📲 Connect with Derek Holser:
🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser
📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser
📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bDvRc0Y

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Derek Holser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture