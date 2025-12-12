Welcome to Episode Twelve in our Tolkien’s Greatest Characters series! This episode is a delightful defense of the glory and goodness found in that great wizard, Gandalf. Today’s conversation features Rev’d Canon Dr Alison Milbank. Alison is a British Anglican Priest, who served as Canon Theologian of Southwell Minster and is Professor Emeritus of Theology and Literature at the University of Nottingham. Over the years, Dr. Milbank was the John Rylands Research Institute Fellow at the University of Manchester, and held lectureships at Cambridge and the University of Middlesex. She also taught in the English department at the University of Virginia. Her research covers many aspects of religion and culture, as well as imaginative apologetics and the ecclesiology and practice of the Church of England. Her writings include: The Once and Future Parish (2023): https://tinyurl.com/36875xpt Chesterton and Tolkien as Theologians (2009): https://tinyurl.com/ww4rd3uu Dante and the Victorians (2009): https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dante-and-the-victorians-alison-milbank/1003049988 ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bDvRc0Y
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
GANDALF
Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Alison Milbank
Dec 12, 2025
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future.
Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression.
Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes