Tolkien's Greatest Characters w/Andrew Snyder
Derek Holser
and
Mythic Mind
Sep 19, 2025
Welcome to Episode Two of Tolkien's Greatest Characters. Each week, for the next sixteen weeks, we will host a conversation exploring the virtues, flaws, symbolism, and story development advanced by a unique character from the J.R.R. Tolkien Universe.

This week's episode is an inspiring discussion of Frodo Baggins. The humble hobbit thrust into the quest for the ages. Joining me is Dr. Andrew Snyder. 

Dr. Andrew Snyder is a professor of philosophy and theology, author of forthcoming book, Divine Honour in The Lord of the Rings, host of the Mythic Mind Podcast, and leader of the Mythic Mind Fellowship, which is a Christian humanities-based community. Andrew enjoys discussing the wisdom found in stories from ancient myths to contemporary pop culture, and he resides in Williamsburg, VA with his wife and three kids.

https://www.youtube.com/@andrewnsnyder

https://mythicmind.substack.com/


