Welcome to Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty. This is Episode One of our second season of The Human Series, an attempt to explore the full range, depth, and wonder of this mystery of being human. Joining me today is Ellery Hatfield, Hairdresser, Soprano, and Poet. Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Ellery Hatfield now lives and works on Bainbridge Island, just outside of Seattle. She finds deep, profound joy in human connection, unflinching poetry, tenuous harmonies, and the magic of good storytelling. If you manage to find her without her nose in a book, one is likely playing over her headphones. Anything you need can be found in her purse and her kitchen favors art over order. ⸻ 📲 Connect with Derek Holser: 🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser 📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/ 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser 📚 Latest Book! Lightgliders ➡ https://tinyurl.com/4zdb3dp6
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Ellery Hatfield | Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty
The Human Series, Season 2, Episode One
The Plunge: Conversations on Theology, Philosophy, and Culture
The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!The Plunge is a serial podcast anchored by conversations about Theology, Philosophy, and Culture, how human beings believe, think, and manifest ideas and innovations that propel us all into a redemptive future. Each topic will be discussed weekly for 8-12 weeks. The Plunge is a forum for producing extended conversations with a variety of guests that invite the listener to explore stories and creators, thinkers and ideas, artists and wonder, as well as athletes and aesthetics. The Plunge is a place designed to foster thoughtful, creative, and redemptive conversations at the intersection of theology, philosophy, and culture. It endeavors to dive into deep waters safely and freely, by welcoming thinkers across various areas of human expression. Welcome to the Plunge: Let's Dive In!
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