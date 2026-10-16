The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

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Ellery Hatfield | Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty

The Human Series, Season 2, Episode One
Derek Holser's avatar
Derek Holser
Welcome to Artists & Athletes: The Path to Transcendent Beauty. This is Episode One of our second season of The Human Series, an attempt to explore the full range, depth, and wonder of this mystery of being human. 


Joining me today is Ellery Hatfield, Hairdresser, Soprano, and Poet.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Ellery Hatfield now lives and works on Bainbridge Island, just outside of Seattle. She finds deep, profound joy in human connection, unflinching poetry, tenuous harmonies, and the magic of good storytelling. If you manage to find her without her nose in a book, one is likely playing over her headphones. Anything you need can be found in her purse and her kitchen favors art over order.




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