The Plunge with Derek Holser

The Plunge with Derek Holser

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Broken & Beloved

The Human Series, Season One: Episode Seven
Derek Holser's avatar
Bethany Dearborn Hiser's avatar
Derek Holser
and
Bethany Dearborn Hiser
Aug 22, 2025
Share
Transcript
Welcome to Episode Seven in The Human Series: Season One. Today's guest is Bethany Dearborn Hiser. 

Bethany currently works as the Director of Soul Care for Northwest Family Life, a network of therapists trained to work with survivors of domestic violence and sexual trauma. As a bilingual social worker, chaplain, and pastoral advocate, Bethany has worked in a variety of ministry and social service settings with people affected by addiction, sexual exploitation, incarceration, and immigration.

After experiencing her own burnout, she has become passionate about being a sort of midwife alongside other helping professionals, as they navigate secondary trauma, move toward groundedness, and uncover their belovedness. She is a Spiritual Director and the author of From Burned Out to Beloved: Soul Care for Wounded Healers. 

Bethany, her husband Kenny and their two young daughters, are just moving back to the Skagit Valley in NW Washington, after a few years in San Diego.

Bethany writes here: https://bethanydearbornhiser.substack.com/

She offers online Soul Care Groups and Spiritual Direction for helping professionals. More info here: https://www.bethanydearbornhiser.com/


⸻

📲 Connect with Derek Holser:
🐦 Twitter / X: https://X.com/derekholser
📱 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@derekholser
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theplungewithderekholser/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/derekholser
📚 New Book! Lightgliders ➡ Grab it on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bDvRc0Y

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Derek Holser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture