The Plunge with Derek Holser

A Pint with Derek

A guest episode, hosted by David Bates
Derek Holser
Aug 29, 2025
Today's episode flips the script. It turns the tables. I recently sat down with David Bates, host of Pints with Jack, to chat about why I started The Plunge, and how I came to explore Owen Barfield. 

I hope you'll enjoy this guest episode, and please subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/@PintsWithJack⁩  


