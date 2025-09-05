The Plunge with Derek Holser
A Child of God Perhaps
Cormac McCarthy's account of Lester Ballard
Sep 5
Derek Holser
and
Joel J Miller
1:24:20
August 2025
A Pint with Derek
A guest episode, hosted by David Bates
Aug 29
Derek Holser
33:22
Broken & Beloved
The Human Series, Season One: Episode Seven
Aug 22
Derek Holser
and
Bethany Dearborn Hiser
1:06:30
World Without End
The Human Series, Season One: Episode Six
Aug 15
Derek Holser
and
Justin Bryeans
1:16:52
The Soul of Psychology, 2
The Human Series, Season One: Episode 5
Aug 8
Derek Holser
and
Dr Don Lichi
53:07
The Soul of Psychology, 1
The Human Series, Season One: Episode Four
Aug 1
Derek Holser
and
Dr Don Lichi
1:03:16
July 2025
Radical Acceptance
The Human Series, Season One: Episode Three
Jul 25
Derek Holser
1:10:31
Lifespan Integration & Restoration
The Human Series, Season One: Episode Two
Jul 18
Derek Holser
1:03:10
Formation, Identity, Sexuality
The Human Series, Season One: Episode One
Jul 11
Derek Holser
1:28:38
The End is Music
George MacDonald for Every Generation, Episode 8
Jul 4
Derek Holser
and
Stephanie Staples Rostad
1:19:42
June 2025
Legacy
George MacDonald for Every Generation, Episode Seven
Jun 27
Derek Holser
54:00
Someone
A billion faces In a million worlds Most pass by Nameless Unknown To me But Each one Is Someone To someone Mother Father Sister Brother Neighbor Lover…
Jun 26
Derek Holser
